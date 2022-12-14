As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Chewy Inc. (CHWY) offers stability

Chewy Inc. (NYSE: CHWY) closed the day trading at $44.57 down -1.26% from the previous closing price of $45.14. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.57 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6140454 shares were traded. CHWY stock price reached its highest trading level at $48.01 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $44.20.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CHWY, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 15, 2022, MoffettNathanson started tracking the stock assigning a Market Perform rating and target price of $33.

On October 07, 2022, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $42.Oppenheimer initiated its Outperform rating on October 07, 2022, with a $42 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 15 when Marte Mario Jesus sold 28,171 shares for $43.96 per share. The transaction valued at 1,238,397 led to the insider holds 147,088 shares of the business.

Singh Sumit sold 11,748 shares of CHWY for $475,371 on Aug 25. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 47,613 shares after completing the transaction at $40.46 per share. On Aug 15, another insider, Singh Sumit, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 10,460 shares for $49.29 each. As a result, the insider received 515,592 and left with 59,361 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 114.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CHWY has reached a high of $61.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 38.70, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.52.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CHWY traded about 3.89M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CHWY traded about 4.2M shares per day. A total of 422.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 90.01M. Insiders hold about 2.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.97% stake in the company. Shares short for CHWY as of Oct 13, 2022 were 24.69M with a Short Ratio of 23.25M, compared to 21.19M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.84% and a Short% of Float of 41.39%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.14, while EPS last year was -$0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.05 and -$0.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.12. EPS for the following year is $0.04, with 13 analysts recommending between $0.36 and -$0.12.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CHWY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.89B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.9B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.99B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.89B, up 12.40% from the average estimate. Based on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.15B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.64B and the low estimate is $10.55B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.