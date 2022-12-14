As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, MediaCo Holding Inc. (MDIA) offers stability

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MDIA) closed the day trading at $1.26 up 16.39% from the previous closing price of $1.08. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 762124 shares were traded. MDIA stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.4500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1100.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MDIA, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.78 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.10. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 35.80 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 33.95.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 28 when Standard General L.P. bought 12,899,480 shares for $2.32 per share. The transaction valued at 29,873,906 led to the insider holds 13,469,399 shares of the business.

Standard General L.P. bought 4,047 shares of MDIA for $22,602 on Feb 28. The 10% Owner now owns 569,919 shares after completing the transaction at $5.58 per share. On Feb 25, another insider, Standard General L.P., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 10,500 shares for $5.06 each. As a result, the insider paid 53,099 and bolstered with 565,872 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MDIA has reached a high of $6.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.4585, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.6686.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MDIA traded about 12.02K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MDIA traded about 27.27k shares per day. A total of 16.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 15.41M. Insiders hold about 2.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.00% stake in the company. Shares short for MDIA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.73k with a Short Ratio of 0.00M, compared to 13.51k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.01% and a Short% of Float of 0.02%.