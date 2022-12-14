Aspen Group Inc. (ASPU) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

Aspen Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ASPU) closed the day trading at $0.35 up 9.90% from the previous closing price of $0.32. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0314 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1189881 shares were traded. ASPU stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3300.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ASPU, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.38 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.38.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 14, 2020, B. Riley FBR started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $14.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 27 when KASS DOUGLAS bought 15,500 shares for $0.34 per share. The transaction valued at 5,335 led to the insider holds 200,000 shares of the business.

KASS DOUGLAS bought 11,500 shares of ASPU for $4,485 on Sep 26. The Director now owns 184,500 shares after completing the transaction at $0.39 per share. On Sep 23, another insider, KASS DOUGLAS, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 50,000 shares for $0.43 each. As a result, the insider paid 21,335 and bolstered with 173,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ASPU has reached a high of $2.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3855, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8336.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ASPU traded about 97.26K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ASPU traded about 74.25k shares per day. A total of 25.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 20.49M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 37.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ASPU as of Oct 13, 2022 were 199.84k with a Short Ratio of 0.14M, compared to 434.43k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.79% and a Short% of Float of 0.84%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.08, while EPS last year was -$0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.2 and -$0.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.26. EPS for the following year is -$0.18, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.18 and -$0.18.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ASPU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $66.89M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $63.75M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $65.12M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $76.69M, down -15.10% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $65.32M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $65.32M and the low estimate is $65.32M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.