Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) closed the day trading at $86.98 up 4.82% from the previous closing price of $82.98. In other words, the price has increased by $+4.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 983613 shares were traded. TECH stock price reached its highest trading level at $88.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $85.61.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TECH, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 68.24 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 59.15. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.90 and its Current Ratio is at 4.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on December 12, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $100 from $81.25 previously.

On December 07, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking the stock assigning a Sector Perform rating and target price of $89.

On August 25, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $465.Credit Suisse initiated its Outperform rating on August 25, 2022, with a $465 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 08 when Furlow Brenda S. sold 7,450 shares for $82.12 per share. The transaction valued at 611,810 led to the insider holds 26,092 shares of the business.

Furlow Brenda S. sold 800 shares of TECH for $65,605 on Dec 07. The SVP – GENERAL COUNSEL now owns 26,092 shares after completing the transaction at $82.01 per share. On Aug 11, another insider, HIGGINS JOHN L, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 512 shares for $385.40 each. As a result, the insider received 197,322 and left with 5,502 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Bio-Techne’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 48.73, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 35.24. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.52. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TECH has reached a high of $130.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $68.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 78.44, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 89.02.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TECH traded about 1.25M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TECH traded about 852.75k shares per day. A total of 156.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 155.74M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.90% stake in the company. Shares short for TECH as of Oct 13, 2022 were 676.48k with a Short Ratio of 2.36M, compared to 700.52k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.72% and a Short% of Float of 2.24%.

Dividends & Splits

TECH’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.32, up from 1.28 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.54%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.42%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.56. The current Payout Ratio is 17.20% for TECH, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 27, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 11, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 03, 2000 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.83 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.9 and a low estimate of $1.75, while EPS last year was $1.83. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.03, with high estimates of $2.12 and low estimates of $1.92.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.95 and $8.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.58. EPS for the following year is $10.15, with 10 analysts recommending between $10.72 and $9.29.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TECH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.24B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.2B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.23B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.11B, up 11.10% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.4B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.45B and the low estimate is $1.34B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.