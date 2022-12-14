BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After finishing at $6.16 in the prior trading day, BRC Inc. (NYSE: BRCC) closed at $6.51, up 5.68%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 520612 shares were traded. BRCC stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.34.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BRCC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.58.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 26, 2022, Tigress Financial started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $17.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 12 when Welling Glenn W. bought 15,000 shares for $6.17 per share. The transaction valued at 92,484 led to the insider holds 843,144 shares of the business.

Welling Glenn W. bought 10,000 shares of BRCC for $61,051 on Dec 09. The Director now owns 828,144 shares after completing the transaction at $6.11 per share. On Dec 08, another insider, Welling Glenn W., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 17,712 shares for $5.97 each. As a result, the insider paid 105,765 and bolstered with 818,144 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 46.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BRCC has reached a high of $34.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.58, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.93.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 455.76K shares per day over the past 3-months and 298.61k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 211.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.82M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 49.60% stake in the company. Shares short for BRCC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.81M with a Short Ratio of 4.14M, compared to 3.21M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.23% and a Short% of Float of 12.22%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.35 and -$0.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.44. EPS for the following year is $0.02, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.15 and -$0.1.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BRCC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $324M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $319.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $321.23M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $233.1M, up 37.80% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $499.78M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $522M and the low estimate is $461M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 55.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.