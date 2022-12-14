Considering Star Group L.P. (SGU) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After finishing at $10.93 in the prior trading day, Star Group L.P. (NYSE: SGU) closed at $11.60, up 6.13%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.67 from its previous closing price. On the day, 675432 shares were traded. SGU stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.71 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.53.

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SGU by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.70 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.48.

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 23 when AMBURY RICHARD bought 5,000 shares for $9.24 per share. The transaction valued at 46,200 led to the insider holds 43,390 shares of the business.

Woosnam Jeffrey M bought 5,000 shares of SGU for $46,100 on May 23. The President and CEO now owns 15,000 shares after completing the transaction at $9.22 per share.

As of this moment, Star’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.99. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.33.

Over the past 52 weeks, SGU has reached a high of $11.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.60, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.61.

The stock has traded on average 48.26K shares per day over the past 3-months and 82.89k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 36.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 28.92M. Insiders hold about 3.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 34.90% stake in the company. Shares short for SGU as of Oct 13, 2022 were 21.37k with a Short Ratio of 0.01M, compared to 26.12k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.06% and a Short% of Float of 0.07%.

In the trailing 12 months, SGU’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.53, compared to 0.61 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.85%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 7.07%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.22. The current Payout Ratio is 13.80% for SGU, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 07, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Oct 27, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 22, 2013 when the company split stock in a 20:1 ratio.

