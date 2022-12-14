Considering Trex Company Inc. (TREX) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After finishing at $44.95 in the prior trading day, Trex Company Inc. (NYSE: TREX) closed at $47.15, up 4.89%. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1158391 shares were traded. TREX stock price reached its highest trading level at $48.83 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $46.28.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TREX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 875.63 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.98. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Credit Suisse on October 14, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $43 from $65 previously.

On October 06, 2022, Truist reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $85 to $65.

On August 18, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $87.Deutsche Bank initiated its Buy rating on August 18, 2022, with a $87 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Trex’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.91, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 29.65. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.52. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TREX has reached a high of $139.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $38.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 45.99, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 56.29.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.38M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.39M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 110.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 109.18M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.30% stake in the company. Shares short for TREX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 9.23M with a Short Ratio of 7.02M, compared to 9.1M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.37% and a Short% of Float of 8.41%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 18 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.19 and a low estimate of $0.1, while EPS last year was $0.64. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.22, with high estimates of $0.32 and low estimates of $0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.92 and $1.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.77. EPS for the following year is $1.84, with 18 analysts recommending between $2.35 and $1.46.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TREX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.12B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.08B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.1B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.2B, down -8.00% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.11B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.27B and the low estimate is $938.24M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.