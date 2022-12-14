CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ: CTIC) closed the day trading at $5.98 up 2.40% from the previous closing price of $5.84. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3099757 shares were traded. CTIC stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.03 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.76.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CTIC, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, SVB Leerink on October 17, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $13.

On September 01, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $13.

On July 07, 2022, Cowen started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $10.Cowen initiated its Outperform rating on July 07, 2022, with a $10 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 10 when Craig Adam R sold 188,304 shares for $6.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,130,703 led to the insider holds 27,861 shares of the business.

Craig Adam R sold 53,996 shares of CTIC for $324,056 on Nov 09. The President and CEO now owns 27,861 shares after completing the transaction at $6.00 per share. On Nov 08, another insider, Metzger Michael A, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 91,500 shares for $5.58 each. As a result, the insider received 511,019 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 23.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CTIC has reached a high of $7.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.39, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.44.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CTIC traded about 3.79M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CTIC traded about 2.63M shares per day. A total of 126.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 125.93M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.30% stake in the company. Shares short for CTIC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 17.62M with a Short Ratio of 17.06M, compared to 17.06M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.40% and a Short% of Float of 16.74%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.11 and a low estimate of -$0.18, while EPS last year was -$0.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.68 and -$0.88 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.82. EPS for the following year is -$0.06, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.93 and -$0.49.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $150.21M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $218M and the low estimate is $81.57M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 172.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.