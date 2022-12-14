Global-e Online Ltd. (GLBE) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

The closing price of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLBE) was $22.83 for the day, up 3.96% from the previous closing price of $21.96. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.87 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1044250 shares were traded.

Ratios:

Our analysis of GLBE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 19.03 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 105.48. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on December 10, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $89.

On December 08, 2021, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $80.

On October 22, 2021, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $75.Needham initiated its Buy rating on October 22, 2021, with a $75 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GLBE has reached a high of $66.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.30, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.08.

Shares Statistics:

GLBE traded an average of 1.36M shares per day over the past three months and 973.68k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 158.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 124.52M. Insiders hold about 23.34% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.10% stake in the company. Shares short for GLBE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 8.15M with a Short Ratio of 5.16M, compared to 7.55M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.21% and a Short% of Float of 8.18%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.26 and a low estimate of -$0.36, while EPS last year was $0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.27, with high estimates of -$0.19 and low estimates of -$0.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.11 and -$1.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.23. EPS for the following year is -$0.97, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.73 and -$1.16.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GLBE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $425.06M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $409.96M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $415.96M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $245.27M, up 69.60% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $606.06M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $657.95M and the low estimate is $544.95M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 45.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.