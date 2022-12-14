How is POINT Biopharma Global Inc.’s (NASDAQ: PNT) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 616510 shares were traded. PNT stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.51.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PNT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 17.80 and its Current Ratio is at 17.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, SVB Leerink on November 30, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $14.

On October 11, 2022, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $20.

On September 16, 2022, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $22.Truist initiated its Buy rating on September 16, 2022, with a $22 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 29 when MCCANN JOE A. bought 2,160 shares for $6.64 per share. The transaction valued at 14,342 led to the insider holds 3,616,313 shares of the business.

Malik Rajesh bought 3,700 shares of PNT for $24,642 on Nov 28. The Director now owns 3,700 shares after completing the transaction at $6.66 per share. On Nov 25, another insider, HOGUE GERALD L., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 3,660 shares for $6.82 each. As a result, the insider paid 24,943 and bolstered with 3,660 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PNT has reached a high of $10.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.58, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.76.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PNT traded on average about 818.62K shares per day over the past 3-months and 582.19k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 92.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 89.46M. Insiders hold about 7.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.80% stake in the company. Shares short for PNT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7.17M with a Short Ratio of 7.39M, compared to 17.28M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.89% and a Short% of Float of 8.21%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 9 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.25 and a low estimate of -$0.34, while EPS last year was -$0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.29, with high estimates of -$0.26 and low estimates of -$0.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.9 and -$1.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.02. EPS for the following year is -$1.26, with 10 analysts recommending between -$1.02 and -$1.8.