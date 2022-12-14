I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Humacyte Inc. (HUMA).

The price of Humacyte Inc. (NASDAQ: HUMA) closed at $2.82 in the last session, down -8.74% from day before closing price of $3.09. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 815045 shares were traded.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at HUMA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.80 and its Current Ratio is at 9.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.42 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on May 16, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $4 from $10 previously.

On October 29, 2021, Cowen started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $17.

On September 24, 2021, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $16.Oppenheimer initiated its Outperform rating on September 24, 2021, with a $16 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 15 when Niklason Laura E bought 2,000 shares for $4.14 per share. The transaction valued at 8,280 led to the insider holds 1,160,240 shares of the business.

Dougan Brady W bought 2,000 shares of HUMA for $8,280 on Sep 15. The Director now owns 1,160,240 shares after completing the transaction at $4.14 per share. On Sep 15, another insider, Niklason Laura E, who serves as the President, CEO and Director of the company, sold 1,522,500 shares for $4.00 each. As a result, the insider received 6,090,000 and left with 18,930,004 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Humacyte’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.55. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 175.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HUMA has reached a high of $10.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.2225, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.4890.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, HUMA traded on average about 347.67K shares per day over the past 3-months and 245.05k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 103.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.37M. Insiders hold about 20.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.30% stake in the company. Shares short for HUMA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.6M with a Short Ratio of 4.40M, compared to 7.86M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.41% and a Short% of Float of 15.48%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.19 and a low estimate of -$0.23, while EPS last year was -$0.72. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.23, with high estimates of -$0.19 and low estimates of -$0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.22 and -$0.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.28. EPS for the following year is -$0.98, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.83 and -$1.18.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HUMA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.33M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.89M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.26M, up 49.60% from the average estimate.