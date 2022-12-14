In spite of Caesars Entertainment Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CZR) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, Caesars Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) closed at $52.55 up 4.54% from its previous closing price of $50.27. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3940230 shares were traded. CZR stock price reached its highest trading level at $55.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $51.89.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Caesars Entertainment Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 6.64 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 6.62.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on November 21, 2022, initiated with a Equal-Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $51.

On July 20, 2022, Susquehanna started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $32.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 04 when Pegram Michael E bought 25,000 shares for $44.74 per share. The transaction valued at 1,118,572 led to the insider holds 96,697 shares of the business.

TOMICK DAVID P bought 1,100 shares of CZR for $42,229 on Jun 17. The Director now owns 5,800 shares after completing the transaction at $38.39 per share. On Jun 16, another insider, KORNSTEIN DON R, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,500 shares for $38.10 each. As a result, the insider paid 95,250 and bolstered with 34,353 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CZR has reached a high of $97.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 44.44, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 51.68.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CZR has traded an average of 4.37M shares per day and 2.43M over the past ten days. A total of 214.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 213.66M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.50% stake in the company. Shares short for CZR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 10.55M with a Short Ratio of 11.69M, compared to 11.27M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.92% and a Short% of Float of 5.50%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.5 and a low estimate of -$0.12, while EPS last year was -$1.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of $0.22 and low estimates of -$0.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.45 and -$4.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.54. EPS for the following year is $0.25, with 9 analysts recommending between $1.51 and -$1.39.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.81B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.92B to a low estimate of $2.73B. As of the current estimate, Caesars Entertainment Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.69B, an estimated increase of 4.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.78B, an increase of 7.30% over than the figure of $4.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.68B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CZR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.04B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.58B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.71B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.57B, up 11.90% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.35B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.27B and the low estimate is $10.21B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.