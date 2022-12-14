In spite of TransUnion’s (NYSE:TRU) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) closed at $62.72 up 3.26% from its previous closing price of $60.74. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.98 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3979249 shares were traded. TRU stock price reached its highest trading level at $65.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $61.47.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of TransUnion’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.43.

Upgrades & Downgrades

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on July 27, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $119 to $86.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 04 when Cartwright Christopher A bought 25,000 shares for $79.42 per share. The transaction valued at 1,985,450 led to the insider holds 226,410 shares of the business.

BOSWORTH WILLIAM sold 405 shares of TRU for $31,882 on Jun 13. The Director now owns 5,399 shares after completing the transaction at $78.72 per share. On Mar 30, another insider, Cello Todd M, who serves as the EVP & CFO of the company, sold 244 shares for $105.00 each. As a result, the insider received 25,620 and left with 73,442 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, TransUnion’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 59.34, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.22. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.91. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TRU has reached a high of $120.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $50.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 58.88, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 77.84.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TRU has traded an average of 1.54M shares per day and 1.34M over the past ten days. A total of 192.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 192.10M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.70% stake in the company. Shares short for TRU as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.39M with a Short Ratio of 3.03M, compared to 2.97M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.76% and a Short% of Float of 2.01%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for TRU is 0.42, from 0.22 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.37%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.73%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 18 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.83 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.91 and a low estimate of $0.75, while EPS last year was $0.81. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.86, with high estimates of $0.95 and low estimates of $0.76.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.71 and $3.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.66. EPS for the following year is $3.67, with 19 analysts recommending between $4.24 and $2.13.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 16 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $910.14M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $945M to a low estimate of $896.5M. As of the current estimate, TransUnion’s year-ago sales were $789.8M, an estimated increase of 15.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $926.84M, an increase of 0.60% less than the figure of $15.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $953.81M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $898.2M.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TRU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.76B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.67B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.71B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.96B, up 25.40% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.86B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.02B and the low estimate is $3.74B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.