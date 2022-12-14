In the case of Globant S.A. (NYSE: GLOB), what’s next?

Globant S.A. (NYSE: GLOB) closed the day trading at $186.64 up 6.12% from the previous closing price of $175.88. In other words, the price has increased by $+10.76 from its previous closing price. On the day, 522979 shares were traded. GLOB stock price reached its highest trading level at $191.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $184.92.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GLOB, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, KeyBanc Capital Markets on September 13, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $291.

On September 21, 2021, Goldman Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $235 to $395.

Jefferies Upgraded its Hold to Buy on August 03, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $235 to $290.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Globant’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 57.57, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 30.80. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GLOB has reached a high of $324.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $155.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 179.15, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 204.39.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GLOB traded about 296.08K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GLOB traded about 224.88k shares per day. A total of 41.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.03M. Insiders hold about 2.08% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.20% stake in the company. Shares short for GLOB as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.08M with a Short Ratio of 0.94M, compared to 1.18M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.59% and a Short% of Float of 2.65%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.3 and a low estimate of $1.24, while EPS last year was $0.98. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.39, with high estimates of $1.4 and low estimates of $1.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.1 and $5.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.05. EPS for the following year is $6.22, with 9 analysts recommending between $6.6 and $6.08.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GLOB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.79B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.77B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.78B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.3B, up 37.10% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.21B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.29B and the low estimate is $2.13B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 24.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.