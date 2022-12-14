In the case of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE), what’s next?

The closing price of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) was $1.35 for the day, down -2.17% from the previous closing price of $1.38. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4289560 shares were traded. RIDE stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.4700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.3200.

Ratios:

Our analysis of RIDE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, R. F. Lafferty on May 10, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Sell and sets its target price to $1 from $4 previously.

On November 12, 2021, R. F. Lafferty Upgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Sell and also upped its target price recommendation from $3 to $7.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 15 when Burns Stephen S. sold 1,169,000 shares for $1.78 per share. The transaction valued at 2,080,820 led to the insider holds 26,683,745 shares of the business.

Burns Stephen S. sold 650,000 shares of RIDE for $1,124,500 on Nov 14. The 10% Owner now owns 27,852,745 shares after completing the transaction at $1.73 per share. On Nov 11, another insider, Burns Stephen S., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 2,100,000 shares for $1.85 each. As a result, the insider received 3,885,000 and left with 28,502,745 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RIDE has reached a high of $4.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.6425, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.0764.

Shares Statistics:

RIDE traded an average of 5.07M shares per day over the past three months and 6.18M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 211.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 179.13M. Insiders hold about 12.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 28.10% stake in the company. Shares short for RIDE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 40.11M with a Short Ratio of 33.60M, compared to 40.03M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 18.65% and a Short% of Float of 18.90%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.28 and a low estimate of -$0.35, while EPS last year was -$0.54. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.38, with high estimates of -$0.34 and low estimates of -$0.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.75 and -$1.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.2. EPS for the following year is -$1.46, with 3 analysts recommending between -$1.15 and -$1.8.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $72.5M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $93.5M and the low estimate is $52M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1,626.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.