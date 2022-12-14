In What Direction Will AppLovin Corporation’s (NASDAQ:APP) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ: APP) was $10.56 for the day, down -1.31% from the previous closing price of $10.70. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6753713 shares were traded. APP stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.32.

Ratios:

Our analysis of APP’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.18 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.17. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.40 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.71 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.69.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 30, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $14.

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Overweight to Equal-Weight on November 28, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $35 to $20.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 12 when Foroughi Arash Adam sold 373,668 shares for $10.56 per share. The transaction valued at 3,947,018 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Foroughi Arash Adam sold 373,667 shares of APP for $3,878,477 on Dec 09. The CEO & Chairperson now owns 877,223 shares after completing the transaction at $10.38 per share. On Dec 08, another insider, Foroughi Arash Adam, who serves as the CEO & Chairperson of the company, sold 373,666 shares for $10.55 each. As a result, the insider received 3,941,093 and left with 1,001,778 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, APP has reached a high of $98.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.89, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.26.

Shares Statistics:

APP traded an average of 3.12M shares per day over the past three months and 4.81M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 369.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 181.08M. Insiders hold about 4.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 49.30% stake in the company. Shares short for APP as of Oct 13, 2022 were 15.51M with a Short Ratio of 19.10M, compared to 14.88M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.19% and a Short% of Float of 9.68%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.39 and a low estimate of $0.03, while EPS last year was $0. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.24, with high estimates of $0.66 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.68 and -$0.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.03. EPS for the following year is $0.98, with 14 analysts recommending between $1.7 and $0.38.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for APP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.08B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.88B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.97B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.79B, up 6.20% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.56B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.85B and the low estimate is $3.14B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.