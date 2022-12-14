In What Direction Will Oak Street Health Inc.’s (NYSE:OSH) Stock Goes From Here?

Oak Street Health Inc. (NYSE: OSH) closed the day trading at $22.69 up 5.63% from the previous closing price of $21.48. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1589348 shares were traded. OSH stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.26.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of OSH, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Goldman Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on September 12, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $32 to $29.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 when CLEM BRIAN sold 5,000 shares for $21.83 per share. The transaction valued at 109,145 led to the insider holds 551,337 shares of the business.

CLEM BRIAN sold 5,000 shares of OSH for $102,855 on Nov 01. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 556,337 shares after completing the transaction at $20.57 per share. On Oct 04, another insider, CLEM BRIAN, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 2,431 shares for $25.30 each. As a result, the insider received 61,514 and left with 561,337 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OSH has reached a high of $35.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.84, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.49.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, OSH traded about 1.74M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, OSH traded about 1.2M shares per day. A total of 226.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 220.32M. Insiders hold about 4.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.00% stake in the company. Shares short for OSH as of Oct 13, 2022 were 19.69M with a Short Ratio of 21.66M, compared to 20.6M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.14% and a Short% of Float of 16.82%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.61 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.43 and a low estimate of -$0.78, while EPS last year was -$0.49. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.69, with high estimates of -$0.52 and low estimates of -$0.77.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.67 and -$2.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.38. EPS for the following year is -$1.7, with 14 analysts recommending between -$1.26 and -$2.26.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OSH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.16B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.13B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.14B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.43B, up 49.30% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.01B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.16B and the low estimate is $2.79B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 40.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.