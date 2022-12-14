In What Direction Will ServiceNow Inc.’s (NYSE:NOW) Stock Goes From Here?

ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE: NOW) closed the day trading at $416.17 up 3.62% from the previous closing price of $401.64. In other words, the price has increased by $+14.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1944934 shares were traded. NOW stock price reached its highest trading level at $432.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $410.10.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NOW, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 21.39 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 44.57. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.33 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 31, 2022, CapitalOne started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $516.

MoffettNathanson Upgraded its Market Perform to Outperform on October 27, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $549.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 06 when LUDDY FREDERIC B sold 6,600 shares for $387.01 per share. The transaction valued at 2,554,284 led to the insider holds 30,600 shares of the business.

Caimi Lara sold 672 shares of NOW for $279,169 on Nov 30. The Chief Customer & Partner Ofc now owns 43 shares after completing the transaction at $415.43 per share. On Nov 18, another insider, Smith Paul John, who serves as the Chief Commercial Officer of the company, sold 407 shares for $399.72 each. As a result, the insider received 162,684 and left with 2,301 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, ServiceNow’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 420.80, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 45.68. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 16.16. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 18.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NOW has reached a high of $667.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $337.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 390.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 456.37.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NOW traded about 1.82M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NOW traded about 1.37M shares per day. A total of 202.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 201.00M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.80% stake in the company. Shares short for NOW as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.41M with a Short Ratio of 3.12M, compared to 3.6M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.69% and a Short% of Float of 1.69%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 31 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.16 and a low estimate of $1.95, while EPS last year was $1.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.11, with high estimates of $2.32 and low estimates of $1.95.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.47 and $7.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.33. EPS for the following year is $9.12, with 34 analysts recommending between $10.92 and $8.62.

Revenue Estimates

29 analysts predict $1.94B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.01B to a low estimate of $1.84B. As of the current estimate, ServiceNow Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.61B, an estimated increase of 20.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 25 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.05B, an increase of 21.10% over than the figure of $20.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.11B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.97B.

A total of 36 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NOW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.35B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.87B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.25B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.9B, up 22.90% from the average estimate. Based on 36 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.85B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.75B and the low estimate is $8.41B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.