In What Direction Will ZipRecruiter Inc.’s (NYSE:ZIP) Stock Goes From Here?

ZipRecruiter Inc. (NYSE: ZIP) closed the day trading at $16.77 up 2.51% from the previous closing price of $16.36. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 873809 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ZIP, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.75 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.54. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.70 and its Current Ratio is at 5.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 13, 2021, Barclays reiterated its Overweight rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $30 to $38.

On July 01, 2021, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $30.Barclays initiated its Overweight rating on July 01, 2021, with a $30 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 21 when SAKAMOTO RYAN T. sold 2,441 shares for $16.33 per share. The transaction valued at 39,862 led to the insider holds 72,832 shares of the business.

SAKAMOTO RYAN T. sold 1,787 shares of ZIP for $31,666 on Oct 20. The General Counsel and Secretary now owns 75,273 shares after completing the transaction at $17.72 per share. On Sep 20, another insider, SAKAMOTO RYAN T., who serves as the General Counsel and Secretary of the company, sold 1,786 shares for $17.30 each. As a result, the insider received 30,898 and left with 77,060 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, ZipRecruiter’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 35.99, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 36.62. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 14.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZIP has reached a high of $26.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.45.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ZIP traded about 773.67K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ZIP traded about 894.26k shares per day. A total of 113.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 52.83M. Insiders hold about 2.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ZIP as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.23M with a Short Ratio of 4.82M, compared to 5.37M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.59% and a Short% of Float of 8.26%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.13 and a low estimate of $0.08, while EPS last year was $0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.1, with high estimates of $0.13 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.43 and $0.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.39. EPS for the following year is $0.46, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.62 and $0.34.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZIP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $896.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $883.21M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $889.64M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $741.14M, up 20.00% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $970.65M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.04B and the low estimate is $909.86M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.