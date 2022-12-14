Invest in ACM Research Inc. (ACMR) to keep your portfolio healthy

After finishing at $8.72 in the prior trading day, ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) closed at $10.01, up 14.79%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2824770 shares were traded. ACMR stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.92.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ACMR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on November 07, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $7 from $8 previously.

On October 18, 2022, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $28 to $9.

Jefferies Downgraded its Buy to Underperform on October 11, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $8.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 30 when Dun Haiping sold 35,327 shares for $8.43 per share. The transaction valued at 297,807 led to the insider holds 890,620 shares of the business.

Dun Haiping sold 36,537 shares of ACMR for $588,246 on Aug 22. The Director now owns 855,090 shares after completing the transaction at $16.10 per share. On Aug 18, another insider, Cheav Sotheara, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $17.50 each. As a result, the insider received 175,000 and left with 110,002 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, ACM’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.55, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.22. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.48. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ACMR has reached a high of $30.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.52, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.80.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 938.90K shares per day over the past 3-months and 563.6k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 59.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 44.62M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ACMR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.53M with a Short Ratio of 3.51M, compared to 4.98M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.65% and a Short% of Float of 9.50%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.36 and a low estimate of $0.18, while EPS last year was $0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.26, with high estimates of $0.41 and low estimates of $0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.98 and $0.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.72. EPS for the following year is $0.79, with 6 analysts recommending between $1.33 and $0.39.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ACMR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $395.58M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $350.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $383.07M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $259.75M, up 47.50% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $472.21M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $522.6M and the low estimate is $347.83M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.