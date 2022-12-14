Invest in CONMED Corporation (CNMD) to keep your portfolio healthy

After finishing at $92.51 in the prior trading day, CONMED Corporation (NYSE: CNMD) closed at $94.04, up 1.65%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 638075 shares were traded. CNMD stock price reached its highest trading level at $97.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $94.01.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CNMD by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 84.66 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 79.21. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on October 12, 2022, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $85.

Needham Upgraded its Hold to Buy on October 06, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $150.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 09 when Garner Todd W sold 4,500 shares for $89.31 per share. The transaction valued at 401,895 led to the insider holds 1 shares of the business.

Hartman Curt R sold 3,500 shares of CNMD for $328,776 on Sep 15. The President, CEO and Chair now owns 10,299 shares after completing the transaction at $93.94 per share. On Aug 12, another insider, Peters Stanley W III, who serves as the VP GM Advanced Surgery of the company, sold 7,500 shares for $100.90 each. As a result, the insider received 756,750 and left with 63 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CNMD has reached a high of $155.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $71.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 81.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 104.94.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 408.45K shares per day over the past 3-months and 440.38k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 30.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 29.24M. Shares short for CNMD as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.14M with a Short Ratio of 3.42M, compared to 2.6M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.29% and a Short% of Float of 14.02%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, CNMD’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.80, compared to 0.80 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.86%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.96%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.92.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.07 and a low estimate of $0.99, while EPS last year was $1.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.59, with high estimates of $0.62 and low estimates of $0.55.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.25 and $3.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.22. EPS for the following year is $3.39, with 7 analysts recommending between $3.43 and $3.33.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $311.16M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $313.31M to a low estimate of $308.5M. As of the current estimate, CONMED Corporation’s year-ago sales were $273.97M, an estimated increase of 13.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $268.72M, an increase of 14.00% over than the figure of $13.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $270.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $265.46M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CNMD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.11B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.1B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.11B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.01B, up 9.40% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.21B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.22B and the low estimate is $1.19B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.