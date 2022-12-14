Investing in Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ: FTNT) closed at $54.71 up 1.99% from its previous closing price of $53.64. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4554766 shares were traded. FTNT stock price reached its highest trading level at $56.71 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $53.81.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Fortinet Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 25.07 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 37.15. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 10, 2022, Morgan Stanley Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal-Weight and also upped its target price recommendation from $66 to $69.

On October 07, 2022, SMBC Nikko started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $70.SMBC Nikko initiated its Outperform rating on October 07, 2022, with a $70 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 18 when Jensen Keith sold 200 shares for $55.60 per share. The transaction valued at 11,120 led to the insider holds 10,920 shares of the business.

Jensen Keith sold 50 shares of FTNT for $2,673 on Nov 17. The CFO & Chief Accounting Officer now owns 11,120 shares after completing the transaction at $53.46 per share. On Nov 11, another insider, Whittle John, who serves as the VP Corp Dev&Strat Alliance,GC of the company, sold 3,125 shares for $55.00 each. As a result, the insider received 171,875 and left with 12,876 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Fortinet’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 60.05, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 39.08. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.57. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FTNT has reached a high of $74.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $42.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 52.54, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 56.48.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, FTNT has traded an average of 5.32M shares per day and 4.85M over the past ten days. A total of 786.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 633.43M. Insiders hold about 12.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.80% stake in the company. Shares short for FTNT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 9.09M with a Short Ratio of 11.66M, compared to 12.16M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.15% and a Short% of Float of 1.42%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 27 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.28 and a low estimate of $0.27, while EPS last year was $0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.35, with high estimates of $0.36 and low estimates of $0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.12 and $1.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.05. EPS for the following year is $1.31, with 30 analysts recommending between $1.5 and $1.2.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 25 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.12B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.14B to a low estimate of $1.12B. As of the current estimate, Fortinet Inc.’s year-ago sales were $811.5M, an estimated increase of 38.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 25 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.27B, an increase of 32.10% less than the figure of $38.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.29B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.25B.

A total of 32 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FTNT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.41B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.36B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.38B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.34B, up 31.20% from the average estimate. Based on 32 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.34B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.68B and the low estimate is $5.08B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.