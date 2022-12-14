Investing in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (MRVI) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVI) closed at $14.27 up 7.29% from its previous closing price of $13.30. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.97 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4922558 shares were traded.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.91 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.23. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.70 and its Current Ratio is at 7.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, RBC Capital Mkts on December 07, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $22.

On November 03, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $32 to $17.

On August 25, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $34.Credit Suisse initiated its Outperform rating on August 25, 2022, with a $34 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Maravai’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.08, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 35.68. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MRVI has reached a high of $43.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.12, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.44.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MRVI has traded an average of 2.17M shares per day and 1.85M over the past ten days. A total of 131.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 109.24M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.47% stake in the company. Shares short for MRVI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.47M with a Short Ratio of 5.86M, compared to 5.28M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.40% and a Short% of Float of 5.01%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 10 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.38 and a low estimate of $0.29, while EPS last year was $0.44. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.35, with high estimates of $0.38 and low estimates of $0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.8 and $1.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.76. EPS for the following year is $0.83, with 10 analysts recommending between $1.08 and $0.59.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $195.1M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $211.74M to a low estimate of $189M. As of the current estimate, Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $204.81M, an estimated decrease of -4.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $207.41M, a decrease of -9.20% less than the figure of -$4.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $213.99M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $192.39M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MRVI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $896.45M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $879.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $889.97M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $799.24M, up 11.40% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $567.19M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $622.77M and the low estimate is $444.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -36.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.