Is Duolingo Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

After finishing at $71.07 in the prior trading day, Duolingo Inc. (NASDAQ: DUOL) closed at $73.99, up 4.11%. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.92 from its previous closing price. On the day, 533546 shares were traded. DUOL stock price reached its highest trading level at $74.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $72.01.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of DUOL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.97 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 81.21. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.30 and its Current Ratio is at 4.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 07, 2022, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $115.

Raymond James Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Outperform on May 13, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $98.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 when Skaruppa Matthew sold 816 shares for $67.88 per share. The transaction valued at 55,386 led to the insider holds 48,918 shares of the business.

Chen Stephen C. sold 674 shares of DUOL for $50,085 on Nov 15. The General Counsel now owns 27,037 shares after completing the transaction at $74.31 per share. On Nov 15, another insider, Skaruppa Matthew, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 1,804 shares for $74.31 each. As a result, the insider received 134,055 and left with 49,734 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DUOL has reached a high of $114.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $60.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 79.81, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 88.60.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 372.78K shares per day over the past 3-months and 301.85k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 39.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 30.18M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.10% stake in the company. Shares short for DUOL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.14M with a Short Ratio of 1.85M, compared to 2.12M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.39% and a Short% of Float of 8.03%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 9 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.55 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.37 and a low estimate of -$0.64, while EPS last year was -$0.98. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.48, with high estimates of -$0.35 and low estimates of -$0.59.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.42 and -$1.94 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.69. EPS for the following year is -$1.5, with 10 analysts recommending between -$0.85 and -$1.94.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $94.95M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $97.23M to a low estimate of $93.17M. As of the current estimate, Duolingo Inc.’s year-ago sales were $63.59M, an estimated increase of 49.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $100.44M, an increase of 37.60% less than the figure of $49.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $101.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $98.5M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DUOL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $367.05M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $361.27M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $365.01M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $250.77M, up 45.60% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $468.29M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $498.63M and the low estimate is $441.24M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 28.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.