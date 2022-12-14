Is Health Catalyst Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

After finishing at $10.60 in the prior trading day, Health Catalyst Inc. (NASDAQ: HCAT) closed at $11.32, up 6.79%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.72 from its previous closing price. On the day, 774698 shares were traded. HCAT stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.93.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of HCAT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.90 and its Current Ratio is at 4.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.51.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on October 31, 2022, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

On October 25, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $19 to $9.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 06 when Alger Jason sold 259 shares for $10.39 per share. The transaction valued at 2,691 led to the insider holds 33,762 shares of the business.

Llewelyn Linda sold 669 shares of HCAT for $7,236 on Nov 15. The Chief People Officer now owns 54,548 shares after completing the transaction at $10.82 per share. On Nov 11, another insider, Burton Daniel D., who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 197,078 shares for $10.14 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,998,213 and bolstered with 900,140 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HCAT has reached a high of $41.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.42, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.88.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 919.06K shares per day over the past 3-months and 572.12k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 54.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.02M. Insiders hold about 3.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.90% stake in the company. Shares short for HCAT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.75M with a Short Ratio of 2.14M, compared to 2.53M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.02% and a Short% of Float of 5.05%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 13 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.11 and a low estimate of -$0.35, while EPS last year was -$0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.15, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.3 and -$0.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.43. EPS for the following year is -$0.35, with 14 analysts recommending between -$0.1 and -$1.05.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HCAT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $275.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $272.59M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $273.97M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $241.93M, up 13.20% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $295.59M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $303M and the low estimate is $281.57M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.