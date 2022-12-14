Is this a Prime Time To acquire Transocean Ltd. (RIG) stock

After finishing at $3.91 in the prior trading day, Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) closed at $4.12, up 5.37%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 20319691 shares were traded. RIG stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.1400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.9700.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of RIG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.21 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 40.29. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.64 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.57.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on October 06, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $5 from $3.50 previously.

On September 06, 2022, BTIG Research Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $8.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 09 when DEATON CHAD C bought 50,000 shares for $4.07 per share. The transaction valued at 203,450 led to the insider holds 111,000 shares of the business.

CHANG VANESSA C L bought 12,300 shares of RIG for $39,483 on Jun 23. The Director now owns 49,200 shares after completing the transaction at $3.21 per share. On May 13, another insider, Mohn Frederik Wilhelm, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,000,000 shares for $3.75 each. As a result, the insider paid 7,500,000 and bolstered with 82,636,646 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RIG has reached a high of $5.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.7036, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.7341.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 25.87M shares per day over the past 3-months and 18.56M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 714.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 669.76M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.60% stake in the company. Shares short for RIG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 111.49M with a Short Ratio of 116.27M, compared to 59.68M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.89% and a Short% of Float of 15.97%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.23, while EPS last year was -$0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.15, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.52 and -$0.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.62. EPS for the following year is -$0.06, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.2 and -$0.18.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $666.67M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $697M to a low estimate of $632M. As of the current estimate, Transocean Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $626M, an estimated increase of 6.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $654.17M, an increase of 5.30% less than the figure of $6.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $704M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $601M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RIG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.74B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.51B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.63B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.56B, up 3.10% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.15B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.3B and the low estimate is $2.98B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.