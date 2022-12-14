It’s a good day to be an Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM) shareholder

As of close of business last night, Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.67, up 5.41% from its previous closing price of $0.64. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0344 from its previous closing price. On the day, 580140 shares were traded. ADVM stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6288.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ADVM’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.50 and its Current Ratio is at 7.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

SVB Leerink Downgraded its Outperform to Mkt Perform on May 03, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $5.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 19 when Beckman Richard sold 4,272 shares for $1.07 per share. The transaction valued at 4,570 led to the insider holds 39,061 shares of the business.

Soparkar Peter sold 13,305 shares of ADVM for $14,232 on Sep 19. The See Remarks section now owns 273,251 shares after completing the transaction at $1.07 per share. On Sep 19, another insider, Seyedkazemi Setareh, who serves as the Chief Development Officer of the company, sold 6,058 shares for $1.07 each. As a result, the insider received 6,480 and left with 47,875 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ADVM has reached a high of $2.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8010, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1048.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ADVM traded 481.31K shares on average per day over the past three months and 377.85k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 99.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 96.07M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ADVM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.65M with a Short Ratio of 2.43M, compared to 2.47M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.66% and a Short% of Float of 3.03%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.26 and a low estimate of -$0.43, while EPS last year was -$0.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.32, with high estimates of -$0.27 and low estimates of -$0.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.35 and -$1.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.49. EPS for the following year is -$1.2, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.9 and -$1.81.