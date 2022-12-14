It’s a good day to be an MeiraGTx Holdings plc (MGTX) shareholder

As of close of business last night, MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s stock clocked out at $6.11, down -0.25% from its previous closing price of $6.12. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 510887 shares were traded. MGTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.71 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.84.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MGTX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.58.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, RBC Capital Mkts on October 23, 2020, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $27.

On September 03, 2019, Piper Jaffray started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $40.Piper Jaffray initiated its Overweight rating on September 03, 2019, with a $40 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 03 when Zeldin Robert K bought 5,000 shares for $7.90 per share. The transaction valued at 39,500 led to the insider holds 5,000 shares of the business.

Wollin Robert J bought 1,000 shares of MGTX for $7,940 on May 25. The GENERAL COUNSEL AND SECRETARY now owns 1,000 shares after completing the transaction at $7.94 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MGTX has reached a high of $24.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.07, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.27.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MGTX traded 145.22K shares on average per day over the past three months and 228.3k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 44.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.87M. Insiders hold about 10.94% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.10% stake in the company. Shares short for MGTX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.09M with a Short Ratio of 1.53M, compared to 2.1M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.64% and a Short% of Float of 6.29%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.58 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.5 and a low estimate of -$0.63, while EPS last year was -$0.59. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.47, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.95.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.12 and -$3.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.44. EPS for the following year is -$2.31, with 6 analysts recommending between -$1.5 and -$3.01.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $10.73M. It ranges from a high estimate of $14.5M to a low estimate of $6.5M. As of the current estimate, MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s year-ago sales were $6.95M, an estimated increase of 54.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $19.07M, a decrease of -9.40% less than the figure of $54.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $31.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $11.2M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MGTX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $54.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $37M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $42.78M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $37.7M, up 13.50% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $49.63M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $78M and the low estimate is $25.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.