It’s an appealing income play to consider Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH)

After finishing at $11.52 in the prior trading day, Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SBH) closed at $12.08, up 4.86%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.56 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2700031 shares were traded. SBH stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.13 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.50.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SBH by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.93 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.13. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.92 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.69.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Equal-Weight to Underweight on June 16, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $19 to $12.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 02 when Goss John Howard JR sold 21,489 shares for $17.76 per share. The transaction valued at 381,645 led to the insider holds 20,179 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Sally’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.31, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.76. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.24. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SBH has reached a high of $20.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.27, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.01.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.54M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.39M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 106.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 105.51M. Shares short for SBH as of Oct 13, 2022 were 11.2M with a Short Ratio of 8.10M, compared to 13.64M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.46% and a Short% of Float of 24.85%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.48 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.54 and a low estimate of $0.39, while EPS last year was $0.63. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.6, with high estimates of $0.69 and low estimates of $0.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.2 and $2.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.13. EPS for the following year is $2.2, with 6 analysts recommending between $2.35 and $1.83.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $946.44M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $953.3M to a low estimate of $940.4M. As of the current estimate, Sally Beauty Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $990.26M, an estimated decrease of -4.40% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SBH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.81B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.79B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.8B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.88B, down -2.00% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.82B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.88B and the low estimate is $3.77B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.