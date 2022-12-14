It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Dyne Therapeutics Inc. (DYN) stock

Dyne Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DYN) closed the day trading at $12.20 up 4.72% from the previous closing price of $11.65. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 640710 shares were traded. DYN stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.48 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.64.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of DYN, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.10 and its Current Ratio is at 11.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Chardan Capital Markets on July 20, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $17.

On July 12, 2022, Raymond James started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $15.

On October 12, 2020, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $29.Stifel initiated its Buy rating on October 12, 2020, with a $29 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 12 when McNeill Jonathan sold 472 shares for $10.87 per share. The transaction valued at 5,131 led to the insider holds 97,750 shares of the business.

Scalzo Richard William sold 312 shares of DYN for $3,391 on Dec 12. The insider now owns 56,183 shares after completing the transaction at $10.87 per share. On Dec 12, another insider, Farwell Wildon, who serves as the Chief Medical Officer of the company, sold 628 shares for $10.87 each. As a result, the insider received 6,826 and left with 100,096 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DYN has reached a high of $15.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.29, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.69.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, DYN traded about 281.54K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, DYN traded about 482.23k shares per day. A total of 51.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.53M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.60% stake in the company. Shares short for DYN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.25M with a Short Ratio of 2.85M, compared to 1.27M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.35% and a Short% of Float of 7.15%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.92 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.78 and a low estimate of -$1.01, while EPS last year was -$0.83. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.97, with high estimates of -$0.78 and low estimates of -$1.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.27 and -$3.84 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.59. EPS for the following year is -$3.74, with 6 analysts recommending between -$2.7 and -$4.64.