It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART) stock

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: IART) closed the day trading at $58.60 up 3.44% from the previous closing price of $56.65. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.95 from its previous closing price. On the day, 814924 shares were traded. IART stock price reached its highest trading level at $59.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $57.19.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of IART, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.67 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 25.63. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.90 and its Current Ratio is at 3.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.90 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.86.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 25, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $59.

Truist Downgraded its Buy to Hold on April 13, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $72 to $71.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 08 when Mosebrook Jeffrey sold 279 shares for $56.22 per share. The transaction valued at 15,684 led to the insider holds 8,552 shares of the business.

Evoli Lisa sold 1,165 shares of IART for $65,020 on Aug 10. The Executive Vice President &CHRO now owns 17,997 shares after completing the transaction at $55.81 per share. On Aug 05, another insider, Murphy Raymond G., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 8,000 shares for $55.78 each. As a result, the insider received 446,266 and left with 40,825 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Integra’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 28.53, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.62. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.86. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IART has reached a high of $69.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $40.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 49.51, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 55.24.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, IART traded about 581.25K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, IART traded about 448.27k shares per day. A total of 83.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 72.65M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.60% stake in the company. Shares short for IART as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.07M with a Short Ratio of 4.10M, compared to 4M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.88% and a Short% of Float of 6.50%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.89 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.9 and a low estimate of $0.87, while EPS last year was $0.84. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.8, with high estimates of $0.85 and low estimates of $0.77.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.31 and $3.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.29. EPS for the following year is $3.52, with 13 analysts recommending between $3.63 and $3.43.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $397.3M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $401.68M to a low estimate of $393.4M. As of the current estimate, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation’s year-ago sales were $405.52M, an estimated decrease of -2.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $382.69M, an increase of 1.60% over than the figure of -$2.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $393.27M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $374.94M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IART’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.56B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.55B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.56B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.54B, up 1.00% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.61B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.64B and the low estimate is $1.59B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.