MRNA (Moderna Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

After finishing at $165.13 in the prior trading day, Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) closed at $197.54, up 19.63%. In other words, the price has increased by $+32.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 26104771 shares were traded. MRNA stock price reached its highest trading level at $208.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $184.02.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MRNA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.47 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.75. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, SVB Leerink on October 21, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Mkt Perform and sets its target price to $101 from $174 previously.

On September 08, 2022, Deutsche Bank Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $165.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 08 when Bancel Stephane sold 10,000 shares for $179.12 per share. The transaction valued at 1,791,200 led to the insider holds 6,594,880 shares of the business.

Bancel Stephane sold 40,000 shares of MRNA for $7,322,501 on Dec 08. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 5,411,946 shares after completing the transaction at $183.06 per share. On Dec 08, another insider, Klinger Shannon Thyme, who serves as the Chief Legal Officer of the company, sold 490 shares for $179.15 each. As a result, the insider received 87,783 and left with 4,772 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Moderna’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.14, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 37.53. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MRNA has reached a high of $321.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $115.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 155.41, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 150.75.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 4.71M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.68M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 390.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 346.94M. Insiders hold about 2.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.90% stake in the company. Shares short for MRNA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 16.16M with a Short Ratio of 15.98M, compared to 16.34M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.13% and a Short% of Float of 5.57%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 13 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $5.39 and a low estimate of $1.77, while EPS last year was $7.7. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $8.12, with high estimates of $11.63 and low estimates of $3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $28.59 and $19.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $25.6. EPS for the following year is $8.66, with 17 analysts recommending between $21.2 and $0.82.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $3.53B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.7B to a low estimate of $2.52B. As of the current estimate, Moderna Inc.’s year-ago sales were $6.21B, an estimated decrease of -43.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.88B, a decrease of -4.60% over than the figure of -$43.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $9.25B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.52B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MRNA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $22.94B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $17.56B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $21.31B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $18.47B, up 15.40% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.78B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $18.57B and the low estimate is $5.3B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -54.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.