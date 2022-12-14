NNDM (Nano Dimension Ltd.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) closed at $2.36 up 8.26% from its previous closing price of $2.18. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5526812 shares were traded. NNDM stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.3600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.2100.

For a deeper understanding of Nano Dimension Ltd.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 33.90 and its Current Ratio is at 34.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Maxim Group on October 21, 2016, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $8 from $12 previously.

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 20.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.49.

Over the past 52 weeks, NNDM has reached a high of $4.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.4416, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.9307.

For the past three months, NNDM has traded an average of 2.59M shares per day and 3.31M over the past ten days. A total of 257.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 255.29M. Insiders hold about 0.82% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 23.90% stake in the company. Shares short for NNDM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 18.44M with a Short Ratio of 17.53M, compared to 18.65M on Sep 14, 2022.

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NNDM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.4M, up 47.10% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $41.2M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $41.2M and the low estimate is $41.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 724.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.