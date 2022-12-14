RIOT (Riot Blockchain Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of Riot Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) closed at $4.07 in the last session, down -2.40% from day before closing price of $4.17. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 12179397 shares were traded. RIOT stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.6400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.0401.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at RIOT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.50 and its Current Ratio is at 4.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 29, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $7.

Compass Point Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on June 28, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $14.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 07 when Harris Chad Everett sold 75,565 shares for $4.15 per share. The transaction valued at 313,595 led to the insider holds 984,942 shares of the business.

D’Ambrosio Lance Varro sold 26,000 shares of RIOT for $181,220 on Oct 31. The Director now owns 95,441 shares after completing the transaction at $6.97 per share. On Sep 01, another insider, D’Ambrosio Lance Varro, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $6.69 each. As a result, the insider received 66,900 and left with 3,750 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RIOT has reached a high of $26.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.5295, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.7023.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, RIOT traded on average about 10.98M shares per day over the past 3-months and 8.24M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 153.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 153.65M. Insiders hold about 7.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 36.10% stake in the company. Shares short for RIOT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 25M with a Short Ratio of 28.02M, compared to 24.44M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.96% and a Short% of Float of 15.88%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 9 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.12, while EPS last year was -$0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of $0.12 and low estimates of -$0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.18 and -$2.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.14. EPS for the following year is $0.49, with 9 analysts recommending between $1.15 and -$0.02.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RIOT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $375.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $271M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $306.93M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $213.24M, up 43.90% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $528.69M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $791.2M and the low estimate is $412M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 72.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.