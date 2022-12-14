Sensus Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

The price of Sensus Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: SRTS) closed at $5.98 in the last session, up 1.18% from day before closing price of $5.91. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 579435 shares were traded. SRTS stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.59.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SRTS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.73 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.31. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.50 and its Current Ratio is at 7.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Alliance Global Partners Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on August 10, 2020, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $2.40 to $4.25.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 13 when Sardano Michael sold 5,000 shares for $14.13 per share. The transaction valued at 70,628 led to the insider holds 49,519 shares of the business.

Sardano Joseph C sold 15,794 shares of SRTS for $198,643 on Sep 07. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 1,130,293 shares after completing the transaction at $12.58 per share. On Sep 06, another insider, Sardano Joseph C, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 15,794 shares for $12.56 each. As a result, the insider received 198,447 and left with 1,146,087 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Sensus’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.72, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.87. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SRTS has reached a high of $15.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.60, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.07.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SRTS traded on average about 453.10K shares per day over the past 3-months and 350.05k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 16.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 12.77M. Insiders hold about 8.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 36.90% stake in the company. Shares short for SRTS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 745.95k with a Short Ratio of 0.77M, compared to 450.66k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.51% and a Short% of Float of 5.39%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.19 and a low estimate of $0.05, while EPS last year was $0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.24, with high estimates of $0.3 and low estimates of $0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.64 and $1.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.55. EPS for the following year is $0.95, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.25 and $0.65.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $9.54M. It ranges from a high estimate of $11.5M to a low estimate of $7.42M. As of the current estimate, Sensus Healthcare Inc.’s year-ago sales were $5.57M, an estimated increase of 71.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $13.27M, an increase of 1.90% less than the figure of $71.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $15.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $12.34M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SRTS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $47.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $42.31M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $45.24M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $27.04M, up 67.30% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $52.78M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $63.2M and the low estimate is $46.04M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.