SILK (Silk Road Medical Inc) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ: SILK) closed at $56.20 up 4.75% from its previous closing price of $53.65. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 584554 shares were traded. SILK stock price reached its highest trading level at $56.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $54.81.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Silk Road Medical Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.30 and its Current Ratio is at 6.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on November 22, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $60.

On July 11, 2022, Citigroup Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $33.

On April 06, 2022, Wolfe Research started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $48.Wolfe Research initiated its Outperform rating on April 06, 2022, with a $48 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 when Davis Andrew S. sold 6,753 shares for $53.00 per share. The transaction valued at 357,909 led to the insider holds 98,205 shares of the business.

Buchanan Lucas W. sold 24,800 shares of SILK for $1,240,000 on Nov 11. The COO/CFO now owns 176,527 shares after completing the transaction at $50.00 per share. On Nov 11, another insider, Rogers Erica J., who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $50.03 each. As a result, the insider received 500,309 and left with 246,199 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 17.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 34.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SILK has reached a high of $54.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 47.27, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 41.29.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SILK has traded an average of 464.33K shares per day and 352.85k over the past ten days. A total of 38.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.13M. Insiders hold about 2.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.80% stake in the company. Shares short for SILK as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.77M with a Short Ratio of 2.60M, compared to 2.42M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.87% and a Short% of Float of 9.06%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.42 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.35 and a low estimate of -$0.45, while EPS last year was -$0.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.41, with high estimates of -$0.33 and low estimates of -$0.47.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.55 and -$1.84 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.72. EPS for the following year is -$1.36, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.38 and -$1.68.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SILK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $132.07M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $127.62M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $130.6M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $101.47M, up 28.70% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $164.83M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $169.9M and the low estimate is $161.27M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 26.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.