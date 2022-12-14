The name Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated’s stock clocked out at $1.84, up 5.14% from its previous closing price of $1.75. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1964156 shares were traded. DBD stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.9500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.8150.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of DBD’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, DA Davidson on October 24, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $3 from $5 previously.

Wedbush Upgraded its Neutral to Outperform on July 08, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $5.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 17 when COSTELLO ELLEN bought 12,000 shares for $3.29 per share. The transaction valued at 39,480 led to the insider holds 166,283 shares of the business.

BESANKO BRUCE H bought 7,152 shares of DBD for $25,032 on May 16. The Director now owns 100,726 shares after completing the transaction at $3.50 per share. On May 13, another insider, RUTHERFORD JEFFREY L, who serves as the EVP and CFO of the company, bought 14,784 shares for $3.40 each. As a result, the insider paid 50,295 and bolstered with 447,340 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DBD has reached a high of $11.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.3182, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.6803.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that DBD traded 1.44M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.24M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 79.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 71.41M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.20% stake in the company. Shares short for DBD as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7.4M with a Short Ratio of 10.28M, compared to 7.07M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.36% and a Short% of Float of 11.15%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.35 and a low estimate of $0.06, while EPS last year was $0.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.52, with high estimates of $0.65 and low estimates of $0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.23 and -$0.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.47. EPS for the following year is $1.28, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.75 and $0.84.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $843.46M. It ranges from a high estimate of $863M to a low estimate of $809.8M. As of the current estimate, Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $1.04B, an estimated decrease of -18.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $979.9M, a decrease of -7.50% over than the figure of -$18.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.01B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $950M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DBD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.5B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.49B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.49B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.91B, down -10.50% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.72B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.86B and the low estimate is $3.64B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.