The name Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s stock clocked out at $3.74, up 5.65% from its previous closing price of $3.54. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1576915 shares were traded. ILPT stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.9500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.6100.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ILPT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.34 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.17. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 20, 2021, Berenberg started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $28.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 18 when PHELAN KEVIN C bought 3,000 shares for $3.41 per share. The transaction valued at 10,221 led to the insider holds 3,500 shares of the business.

PHELAN KEVIN C bought 500 shares of ILPT for $11,150 on Feb 18. The Director now owns 11,003 shares after completing the transaction at $22.30 per share. On Feb 14, another insider, PHELAN KEVIN C, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 500 shares for $21.99 each. As a result, the insider received 10,993 and left with 10,503 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ILPT has reached a high of $25.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.3540, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.7369.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ILPT traded 1.25M shares on average per day over the past three months and 760.2k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 65.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 64.54M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ILPT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.75M with a Short Ratio of 1.61M, compared to 1.71M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.68% and a Short% of Float of 4.19%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.32, ILPT has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.04. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 37.29%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.83%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.29 and a low estimate of -$0.29, while EPS last year was $0.97. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.25, with high estimates of -$0.25 and low estimates of -$0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.15 and -$3.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.15. EPS for the following year is -$0.17, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.17 and -$0.17.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $106.41M. It ranges from a high estimate of $110M to a low estimate of $104M. As of the current estimate, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s year-ago sales were $56.5M, an estimated increase of 88.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $106.91M, an increase of 49.80% less than the figure of $88.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $110.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $104.1M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ILPT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $397.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $382.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $389.82M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $219.87M, up 77.30% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $416.18M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $442.7M and the low estimate is $373.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.