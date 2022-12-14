The9 Limited (NCTY) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) closed the day trading at $0.77 up 3.46% from the previous closing price of $0.74. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0256 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1933994 shares were traded. NCTY stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7500.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NCTY, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Roth Capital reiterated its Hold rating for the stock on April 16, 2009, while the target price for the stock was revised from $17 to $11.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NCTY has reached a high of $9.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7856, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.6718.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NCTY traded about 141.47K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NCTY traded about 153.25k shares per day. A total of 23.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 22.62M. Insiders hold about 45.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.30% stake in the company. Shares short for NCTY as of Oct 13, 2022 were 378.52k with a Short Ratio of 0.39M, compared to 522.25k on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.