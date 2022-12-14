There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Cvent Holding Corp. (CVT) can be one of them

Cvent Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: CVT) closed the day trading at $5.66 up 2.35% from the previous closing price of $5.53. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 608337 shares were traded. CVT stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.58.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CVT, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 24.31 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.03. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on September 23, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

On June 17, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $5.50.

On March 08, 2022, Colliers Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $11.Colliers Securities initiated its Buy rating on March 08, 2022, with a $11 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 14 when FRANKOLA JIM bought 9,800 shares for $4.65 per share. The transaction valued at 45,570 led to the insider holds 77,800 shares of the business.

FRANKOLA JIM bought 13,000 shares of CVT for $54,210 on Jun 13. The Director now owns 68,000 shares after completing the transaction at $4.17 per share. On Jun 10, another insider, NEWMAN WILLIAM J III, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 2,143 shares for $3.46 each. As a result, the insider received 7,407 and left with 290,881 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CVT has reached a high of $9.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.61, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.89.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CVT traded about 568.80K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CVT traded about 510.14k shares per day. A total of 483.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 465.52M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.70% stake in the company. Shares short for CVT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.03M with a Short Ratio of 1.15M, compared to 3.01M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.42% and a Short% of Float of 4.36%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.08 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.18 and $0.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.14. EPS for the following year is $0.18, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.22 and $0.1.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CVT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $627M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $624.83M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $625.92M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $518.81M, up 20.60% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $744.47M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $750.34M and the low estimate is $737.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.