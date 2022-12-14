There are many powerful catalysts in the market: KLA Corporation (KLAC) can be one of them

KLA Corporation (NASDAQ: KLAC) closed the day trading at $409.03 up 2.03% from the previous closing price of $400.91. In other words, the price has increased by $+8.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2201562 shares were traded. KLAC stock price reached its highest trading level at $419.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $403.55.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of KLAC, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 19.75 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.58. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Deutsche Bank on December 12, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $400 from $370 previously.

On March 28, 2022, Goldman Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $430.

On January 26, 2022, KeyBanc Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $480.KeyBanc Capital Markets initiated its Overweight rating on January 26, 2022, with a $480 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 09 when Lorig Brian sold 3,127 shares for $400.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,250,800 led to the insider holds 29,779 shares of the business.

Donzella Oreste sold 3,194 shares of KLAC for $1,215,828 on Dec 02. The Executive Vice President now owns 31,909 shares after completing the transaction at $380.66 per share. On Nov 17, another insider, Higgins Bren D., who serves as the EVP & Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 1,621 shares for $361.77 each. As a result, the insider received 586,429 and left with 64,372 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, KLA’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.48, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.83. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.64. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 27.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KLAC has reached a high of $457.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $250.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 339.15, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 341.62.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, KLAC traded about 1.80M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, KLAC traded about 1.37M shares per day. A total of 141.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 141.34M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.60% stake in the company. Shares short for KLAC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.83M with a Short Ratio of 3.52M, compared to 5.1M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.00% and a Short% of Float of 2.00%.

Dividends & Splits

KLAC’s forward annual dividend rate is 5.20, up from 3.55 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.89%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.70%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.80. The current Payout Ratio is 20.00% for KLAC, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 30, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 11, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 18, 2000 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $6.99 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $7.42 and a low estimate of $6.1, while EPS last year was $5.59. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $5.86, with high estimates of $6.54 and low estimates of $4.78.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $26.5 and $19.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $24.17. EPS for the following year is $18.46, with 16 analysts recommending between $27.09 and $14.25.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KLAC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.6B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.8B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.17B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.21B, up 10.30% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.68B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.34B and the low estimate is $7.64B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -14.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.