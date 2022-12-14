There are many powerful catalysts in the market: RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (RAPT) can be one of them

RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RAPT) closed the day trading at $18.57 up 6.24% from the previous closing price of $17.48. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 594888 shares were traded. RAPT stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.51.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of RAPT, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 14.30 and its Current Ratio is at 14.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on December 01, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $27.

On September 21, 2022, CapitalOne started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $48.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 28 when HO WILLIAM sold 5,000 shares for $17.87 per share. The transaction valued at 89,350 led to the insider holds 42,650 shares of the business.

HO WILLIAM sold 5,000 shares of RAPT for $111,600 on Nov 02. The Chief Medical Officer now owns 47,650 shares after completing the transaction at $22.32 per share. On Oct 13, another insider, HO WILLIAM, who serves as the Chief Medical Officer of the company, sold 2,000 shares for $21.52 each. As a result, the insider received 43,040 and left with 52,650 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 269.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RAPT has reached a high of $40.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.50, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.45.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, RAPT traded about 353.08K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, RAPT traded about 410.36k shares per day. A total of 33.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.11M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.20% stake in the company. Shares short for RAPT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.88M with a Short Ratio of 2.77M, compared to 2.65M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.71% and a Short% of Float of 13.15%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.67 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.47 and a low estimate of -$0.78, while EPS last year was -$0.63. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.73, with high estimates of -$0.5 and low estimates of -$0.85.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.28 and -$2.94 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.72. EPS for the following year is -$3.33, with 8 analysts recommending between -$2.11 and -$3.8.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RAPT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.27M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.81M, down -40.50% from the average estimate.