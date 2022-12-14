There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Velodyne Lidar Inc. (VLDR) can be one of them

In other words, the price has increased by $0.0000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2067170 shares were traded. VLDR stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.1000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0300.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of VLDR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.30 and its Current Ratio is at 5.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Craig Hallum on November 09, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $0.85 from $1 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 12 when Rekow Mathew sold 14,903 shares for $1.02 per share. The transaction valued at 15,201 led to the insider holds 1,046,977 shares of the business.

BOULET VIRGINIA bought 30,000 shares of VLDR for $29,700 on Nov 30. The Director now owns 243,028 shares after completing the transaction at $0.99 per share. On Nov 10, another insider, Rekow Mathew, who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 2,637 shares for $0.85 each. As a result, the insider received 2,241 and left with 1,061,880 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VLDR has reached a high of $5.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9710, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.4557.

Shares Statistics:

VLDR traded an average of 3.36M shares per day over the past three months and 2.41M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 213.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 188.95M. Insiders hold about 3.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 27.00% stake in the company. Shares short for VLDR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 9.4M with a Short Ratio of 6.28M, compared to 10.09M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.26% and a Short% of Float of 4.47%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.15 and a low estimate of -$0.25, while EPS last year was -$0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.19, with high estimates of -$0.13 and low estimates of -$0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.68 and -$0.89 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.79. EPS for the following year is -$0.63, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.45 and -$0.87.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $11M to a low estimate of $9.2M. As of the current estimate, Velodyne Lidar Inc.’s year-ago sales were $13.06M, an estimated decrease of -23.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $11.77M, a decrease of -32.90% less than the figure of -$23.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $14.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $10M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VLDR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $42M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $37M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $39.64M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $61.92M, down -36.00% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $64.46M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $83.35M and the low estimate is $50M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 62.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.