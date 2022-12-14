There is a good chance Warby Parker Inc. (WRBY) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE: WRBY) closed at $15.96 in the last session, down -3.45% from day before closing price of $16.53. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.57 from its previous closing price. On the day, 783764 shares were traded. WRBY stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.71 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.70.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at WRBY’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on July 22, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $20.

On May 18, 2022, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $34 to $18.

On March 31, 2022, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $36.Stifel initiated its Hold rating on March 31, 2022, with a $36 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 12 when Miller Steven Clive sold 7,150 shares for $16.73 per share. The transaction valued at 119,587 led to the insider holds 165,547 shares of the business.

Gilboa David Abraham sold 7,037 shares of WRBY for $115,548 on Dec 09. The Co-Chief Executive Officer now owns 235 shares after completing the transaction at $16.42 per share. On Dec 09, another insider, Blumenthal Neil Harris, who serves as the Co-Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 7,037 shares for $16.42 each. As a result, the insider received 115,548 and left with 106 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.49.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WRBY has reached a high of $49.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.62, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.91.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, WRBY traded on average about 1.22M shares per day over the past 3-months and 816.73k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 115.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 69.31M. Shares short for WRBY as of Oct 13, 2022 were 17.36M with a Short Ratio of 14.31M, compared to 16.96M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.04% and a Short% of Float of 71.76%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.02 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.03 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and -$0.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.03. EPS for the following year is $0.1, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.16 and $0.05.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $144.62M. It ranges from a high estimate of $146.46M to a low estimate of $143M. As of the current estimate, Warby Parker Inc.’s year-ago sales were $133.02M, an estimated increase of 8.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $142.33M, an increase of 7.10% less than the figure of $8.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $145.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $138M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WRBY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $596.01M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $585.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $590.86M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $540.8M, up 9.30% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $696.95M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $750M and the low estimate is $647M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.