There Is Still Room For Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

In other words, the price has increased by $0.0000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 896853 shares were traded. QSI stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.5100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.1700.

Ratios:

Our analysis of QSI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 30.00 and its Current Ratio is at 30.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Canaccord Genuity on October 20, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $13.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 17 when LaPointe Christian bought 20,000 shares for $3.93 per share. The transaction valued at 78,526 led to the insider holds 227,693 shares of the business.

ROTHBERG JONATHAN M bought 25,561 shares of QSI for $79,175 on Jun 14. The Interim CEO now owns 2,568,443 shares after completing the transaction at $3.10 per share. On Jun 13, another insider, MCKENNA MICHAEL P, who serves as the EVP, Product Development & Ops of the company, sold 1,648 shares for $3.22 each. As a result, the insider received 5,307 and left with 869,021 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, QSI has reached a high of $8.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.7299, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.4281.

Shares Statistics:

QSI traded an average of 631.83K shares per day over the past three months and 687.84k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 139.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 85.75M. Insiders hold about 3.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 40.00% stake in the company. Shares short for QSI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.2M with a Short Ratio of 4.27M, compared to 4.35M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.01% and a Short% of Float of 5.33%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.17 and a low estimate of -$0.17, while EPS last year was -$0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.19, with high estimates of -$0.19 and low estimates of -$0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.85 and -$0.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.85. EPS for the following year is -$0.88, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.88 and -$0.88.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $17.1M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $17.1M and the low estimate is $17.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2,342.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.