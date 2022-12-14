There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS).

As of close of business last night, Navitas Semiconductor Corporation’s stock clocked out at $4.12, down -0.24% from its previous closing price of $4.13. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1184991 shares were traded.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of NVTS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.50 and its Current Ratio is at 8.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Rosenblatt on February 24, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

On February 17, 2022, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $16.

On December 14, 2021, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $20.BofA Securities initiated its Neutral rating on December 14, 2021, with a $20 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 21 when Sheridan Eugene sold 263,109 shares for $4.09 per share. The transaction valued at 1,076,116 led to the insider holds 2,214,083 shares of the business.

Kinzer Daniel M. sold 105,245 shares of NVTS for $430,452 on Nov 21. The COO and CTO now owns 885,617 shares after completing the transaction at $4.09 per share. On Nov 18, another insider, Kinzer Daniel M., who serves as the COO and CTO of the company, sold 103,538 shares for $4.38 each. As a result, the insider received 453,496 and left with 990,862 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 19.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NVTS has reached a high of $17.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.4666, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.0262.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that NVTS traded 1.15M shares on average per day over the past three months and 884.38k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 138.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 96.50M. Insiders hold about 16.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 20.40% stake in the company. Shares short for NVTS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 8.27M with a Short Ratio of 7.81M, compared to 6.72M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.44% and a Short% of Float of 8.29%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 8 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.28 and -$0.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.29. EPS for the following year is -$0.23, with 8 analysts recommending between -$0.07 and -$0.6.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NVTS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $39.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $37.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $39.37M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $23.74M, up 65.90% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $92.93M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $129.11M and the low estimate is $70M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 136.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.