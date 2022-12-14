There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Rallybio Corporation (RLYB).

In the latest session, Rallybio Corporation (NASDAQ: RLYB) closed at $5.90 up 26.34% from its previous closing price of $4.67. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 524257 shares were traded. RLYB stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.36.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Rallybio Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 12.60 and its Current Ratio is at 12.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JP Morgan on December 09, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $21.

On February 22, 2022, JMP Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Outperform rating and target price of $32.

On August 23, 2021, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $20.Jefferies initiated its Buy rating on August 23, 2021, with a $20 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 03 when PARMAR KUSH sold 150,000 shares for $12.50 per share. The transaction valued at 1,875,000 led to the insider holds 1,251,755 shares of the business.

5AM Opportunities I, L.P. sold 150,000 shares of RLYB for $1,875,000 on Jun 03. The 10% Owner now owns 1,251,755 shares after completing the transaction at $12.50 per share. On May 23, another insider, PARMAR KUSH, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 100,000 shares for $13.00 each. As a result, the insider received 1,300,000 and left with 1,302,084 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RLYB has reached a high of $15.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.74, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.46.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, RLYB has traded an average of 102.66K shares per day and 71.87k over the past ten days. A total of 37.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 31.66M. Insiders hold about 6.48% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.20% stake in the company. Shares short for RLYB as of Oct 13, 2022 were 769.21k with a Short Ratio of 0.76M, compared to 638.31k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.39% and a Short% of Float of 3.01%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.54 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.52 and a low estimate of -$0.56, while EPS last year was -$0.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.59, with high estimates of -$0.53 and low estimates of -$0.63.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.1 and -$2.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.2. EPS for the following year is -$2.56, with 5 analysts recommending between -$2.38 and -$2.72.