There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Workiva Inc. (WK).

In the latest session, Workiva Inc. (NYSE: WK) closed at $85.47 up 1.05% from its previous closing price of $84.58. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.89 from its previous closing price. On the day, 519757 shares were traded. WK stock price reached its highest trading level at $91.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $84.07.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Workiva Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.65 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 247.82. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on October 21, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $101.

On September 01, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $86.

Stifel Downgraded its Buy to Hold on May 04, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $120 to $80.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 28 when Bonner Brigid A. sold 2,800 shares for $77.21 per share. The transaction valued at 216,188 led to the insider holds 16,554 shares of the business.

Hawkins Michael D. sold 5,505 shares of WK for $367,294 on Nov 09. The EVP, Sales now owns 58,745 shares after completing the transaction at $66.72 per share. On Mar 17, another insider, Herz Robert H, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 750 shares for $103.11 each. As a result, the insider received 77,332 and left with 74,902 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WK has reached a high of $139.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $59.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 76.00, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 79.29.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, WK has traded an average of 382.24K shares per day and 310.25k over the past ten days. A total of 53.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.00M. Insiders hold about 2.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.20% stake in the company. Shares short for WK as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.46M with a Short Ratio of 2.07M, compared to 2.47M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.70% and a Short% of Float of 5.18%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.25 and a low estimate of -$0.27, while EPS last year was $0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.54 and -$0.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.56. EPS for the following year is -$0.06, with 10 analysts recommending between $0.19 and -$0.24.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $535.61M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $528M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $534.34M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $443.29M, up 20.50% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $628.14M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $642.4M and the low estimate is $581M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.