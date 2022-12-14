There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (VTYX)

Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: VTYX) closed the day trading at $34.28 up 19.94% from the previous closing price of $28.58. In other words, the price has increased by $+5.70 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4848077 shares were traded. VTYX stock price reached its highest trading level at $37.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.94.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of VTYX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.70 and its Current Ratio is at 11.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on November 17, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $45.

On September 07, 2022, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $45.

On September 01, 2022, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $36.H.C. Wainwright initiated its Buy rating on September 01, 2022, with a $36 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 05 when Nuss John sold 50,000 shares for $28.23 per share. The transaction valued at 1,411,311 led to the insider holds 258,696 shares of the business.

Mohan Raju sold 23,003 shares of VTYX for $654,130 on Dec 05. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 1,541,811 shares after completing the transaction at $28.44 per share. On Dec 02, another insider, Mohan Raju, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 276,997 shares for $29.01 each. As a result, the insider received 8,036,957 and left with 1,564,814 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VTYX has reached a high of $41.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.91, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.41.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, VTYX traded about 497.80K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, VTYX traded about 694.52k shares per day. A total of 51.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 49.39M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.70% stake in the company. Shares short for VTYX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.99M with a Short Ratio of 3.22M, compared to 3.5M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.06% and a Short% of Float of 14.33%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.4 and a low estimate of -$0.51, while EPS last year was -$3.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.5, with high estimates of -$0.41 and low estimates of -$0.55.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.65 and -$1.91 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.79. EPS for the following year is -$2.17, with 8 analysts recommending between -$1.85 and -$2.7.