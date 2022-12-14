This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT)

As of close of business last night, Bit Digital Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.75, up 1.17% from its previous closing price of $0.74. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0086 from its previous closing price. On the day, 798953 shares were traded. BTBT stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7455.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BTBT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 19.80 and its Current Ratio is at 19.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on September 23, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $14.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BTBT has reached a high of $7.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0152, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.7827.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BTBT traded 1.02M shares on average per day over the past three months and 640.49k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 83.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 75.60M. Insiders hold about 8.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.30% stake in the company. Shares short for BTBT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.85M with a Short Ratio of 4.75M, compared to 4.93M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.89% and a Short% of Float of 5.92%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.44 and -$0.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.44. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BTBT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $54.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $54.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $54.1M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $96.08M, down -43.70% from the average estimate.